BREAKING BENJAMIN veröffentlichen neues Album "Ember" am 13.04.
BREAKING BENJAMIN kündigen ihr sechstes Studioalbum "Ember" für den 13. April an. Das selbstproduzierte Werk ist somit der Nachfolger von "Dark Before Dawn", das 2015 auf Platz 1 der Billboard Charts landete.
Frontmann Ben Burnley äußert sich wie folgt zur neuen Platte: “People have always really liked the heavier side of the band. I think that's what they sort of gravitate towards. But we also make sure to explore our melodic and softer side too.” On Ember, he explains, “we just tried to make it more extreme — the softer side on this album is really soft, and the heavy side is really heavy. We decided to give everybody what they want to the furthest degree.”
TRACKLIST:
1. Lyra
2. Feed The Wolf
3. Red Cold River
4. Tourniquet
5. Psycho
6. The Dark Of You
7. Down
8. Torn In Two
9. Blood
10. Save Yourself
11. Close Your Eyes
12. Vega
Die Band konnte einige Radio Hits landen wie "Failure", "Polyamorous", "So Cold", "Sooner or Later" "Breath", "Diary of Jane", & "I Will Not Bow", die ihnen Platin und Goldstatus mit insgesamt über 7 Millionen Einheiten alleine in den USA einbrachten.
Hier der neue Song "Feed The Wolf":
Kommentare (0)