Neues Video von DECLINE THE FALL

Die Malta-Metaller von DECLINE THE FALL kehren mit einem neuen Video zurück. Der Track "Composing Madness" dient hier als Teaser für das neue Album der Band, welches in diesem Jahr erscheinen wird.
Frontmann John Castiel über den Track:“It's about dreaming of who you want to be in a world you struggle to identify with, struggling to survive, and how mitigating circumstances can wreak havoc with an individual’s mental health. In this video, we wanted to tackle the topic of depression; how it can have a terrible impact, and the depths in which it can plunge a person.”
