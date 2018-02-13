TURBOWOLF kommen mit neuem Album "The Free Life"

Sänger Chris Georgiadis äußert sich über die Rückkehr der Band: “Welcome back. How are you? We're great, thanks for asking. Our new album 'The Free Life' is what we've been doing recently. We've taken the liberty of packing it full of great songs for your listening pleasure but would still appreciate your feedback. Contact us by whispering your thoughts and feelings into the breeze. Be kind to yourself and enjoy it.”

Mit dem Video zum Titelsong gibt's auch einen ersten Appetithappen:

Passend zur Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums werden TURBOWOLF für drei Live-Dates nach Deutschland kommen:

27.03. Köln, MTC

28.03. München, Strom

02.04. Berlin, Musik&Frieden