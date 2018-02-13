  • Home
  • TURBOWOLF kommen mit neuem Album "The Free Life"

Die Briten TURBOWOLF veröffentlichen ihr neues Werk "The Free Life" am 09.03.2018 via SO Recordings/Rough Trade.

Turbowolf 2018

Sänger Chris Georgiadis äußert sich über die Rückkehr der Band: “Welcome back. How are you? We're great, thanks for asking. Our new album 'The Free Life' is what we've been doing recently. We've taken the liberty of packing it full of great songs for your listening pleasure but would still appreciate your feedback. Contact us by whispering your thoughts and feelings into the breeze. Be kind to yourself and enjoy it.”

Mit dem Video zum Titelsong gibt's auch einen ersten Appetithappen:

Passend zur Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums werden TURBOWOLF für drei Live-Dates nach Deutschland kommen:

27.03. Köln, MTC
28.03. München, Strom
02.04. Berlin, Musik&Frieden

