METALLICA werden mit Polar Music-Preis geehrt

Das Preisgeld in Höhe von einer Millionen Schwedischen Kronen wollen METALLICA direkt ihrer gemeinnützigen All Within My Hands Foundation weiter reichen.

Der Polar Music-Preis wurde 1989 Stig "Stikkan" Anderson, Manager von ABBA, ins Leben gerufen und erstmals 1992 verliehen.

Die Bandmitglieder von METALLICA freuen sich über die Auszeichnung:

Lars Ulrich: "Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing. It puts us in very distinguished company. It's a great validation of everything that METALLICA has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we're in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us. Thank you very much."

James Hetfield"I feel very honored to be in such great company with the others who have accepted the Polar Music Prize. As myself and as METALLICA, I'm grateful to have this as part of our legacy, our history. Thank you."

Robert Trujillo: "Receiving the Polar Music Prize is such an honor, especially sharing it with [previous laureates] such as Joni Mitchell, Keith Jarrett and Wayne Shorter, who I admire dearly… Hopefully this will inspire younger generations of musicians to keep the music alive."

Kirk Hammett: "It means a lot to me because we've been added to a list of very distinguished artists and musicians who I respect. And to be acknowledged for the work we've done. I know how important this is and how much of an honor it is."

Ulrich und Trujillo werden die Auszeichnung am 14.06.2018 im Grand Hôtel in Stockholm von Schwedens König Carl XVI Gustaf entgegennehmen.