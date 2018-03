Musikvideo zu neuem SKINDRED-Song "Machine"

Dieses wird ab dem 27. April via Napalm Records weltweit veröffentlicht werden. Die Band kommentierte das actionreiche Musikvideo zu "Machine" folgendermaßen: “When we were told we were doing a video with the stunt team thats be behind the marvel films, James Bond and the Bourne films we knew we were in for a good time on the shoot! Throw in Gary from Reef and one of our fav bars in London (Big Red) and you have the ingredients for a really fun video! The idea is don’t judge a book by its cover. Skindred is inclusive. Not Exclusive. So when someone in a rock bar is being teased by some “rockers” for not being the same as them, he hits back! In a big way!“