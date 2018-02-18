  • Home
Musikvideo zu neuem SKINDRED-Song "Machine"


Die britische Metalband kehrt mit einem kleinem Vorgeschmack auf das neue Album "Big Tings" zurück.

Dieses wird ab dem 27. April via Napalm Records weltweit veröffentlicht werden. Die Band kommentierte das actionreiche Musikvideo zu "Machine" folgendermaßen: “When we were told we were doing a video with the stunt team thats be behind the marvel films, James Bond and the Bourne films we knew we were in for a good time on the shoot! Throw in Gary from Reef and one of our fav bars in London (Big Red) and you have the ingredients for a really fun video! The idea is don’t judge a book by its cover. Skindred is inclusive. Not Exclusive. So when someone in a rock bar is being teased by some “rockers” for not being the same as them, he hits back! In a big way!“

