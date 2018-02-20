SONS OF APOLLO: Video zu "Alive"

SONS OF APOLLO haben ein Video zu "Alive" vom Debütalbum "Psychotic Symphony" abgedreht.
Viel Spaß mit dem Videoclip:
SONS OF APOLLO bestehen aus den beiden ehemaligen DREAM THEATER-Mitgliedern Mike Portnoy und Derek Sherinian, ex-GUNS N' ROSES-Gitarrist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan und Jeff Scott Soto.
Im Sommer sind die Progger auch auf europäischen Bühnen unterwegs, um ihr erstes Album live zu präsentieren. Mike Portnoy erklärt: "Ever since this line-up assembled to make PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY, the thing I’ve been most excited about is anticipating how insane I know this band is going to be on stage. Well, the wait is almost over! Here are the first U.S. dates that will get to witness this ‘five-headed musical spectacle’ live on stage in February. We plan on being on tour all year long, all over the globe, with plenty of dates now being announced for summer festivals throughout Europe, but these are the very first shows that will get to witness this amazing lineup in person for the first time. We can’t wait!”
Hier sind alle europäischen Tourdaten für 2018:
Fri 6/22 Clisson, France; Hellfest
Sat 6/23 Dessel, Belgium; Graspop
Sun 6/24 Milan, Italy; Teatro Degli Arcimbodi
Wed 6/27 Leipzig, Germany; Hellraiser
Sat 6/30 Barcelona, Spain; Be Prog My Friend
Sun 7/1 Maidstone, England; Rambling Man Festival
Mon 7/2 Motherwell, England; Motherwell Concert Hall
Tue 7/3 Belfast, England; Limelight
Wed 7/4 Dublin, Ireland; Tivoli Variety Theatre
Sun 7/14 Eindhoven, Netherlands; Dynamo MetalFest
Fri 8/3 Wacken, Germany; Wacken Open Air
Sat 8/18 Warsaw, Poland; Prog In Park
Sun 8/19 Budapest, Hungary; Barba Negra Track
Wed 9/19 Moscow, Russia; Glavclub
* Sat 9/22 Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Roman Amphitheater
Mon 9/24 Athens, Greece; Fuzz Club
(* A Very Special Evening with SONS OF APOLLO and the Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)
