SONS OF APOLLO: Video zu "Alive"

Viel Spaß mit dem Videoclip:

SONS OF APOLLO bestehen aus den beiden ehemaligen DREAM THEATER-Mitgliedern Mike Portnoy und Derek Sherinian, ex-GUNS N' ROSES-Gitarrist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan und Jeff Scott Soto.

Im Sommer sind die Progger auch auf europäischen Bühnen unterwegs, um ihr erstes Album live zu präsentieren. Mike Portnoy erklärt: "Ever since this line-up assembled to make PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY, the thing I’ve been most excited about is anticipating how insane I know this band is going to be on stage. Well, the wait is almost over! Here are the first U.S. dates that will get to witness this ‘five-headed musical spectacle’ live on stage in February. We plan on being on tour all year long, all over the globe, with plenty of dates now being announced for summer festivals throughout Europe, but these are the very first shows that will get to witness this amazing lineup in person for the first time. We can’t wait!”

Hier sind alle europäischen Tourdaten für 2018:

Fri 6/22 Clisson, France; Hellfest

Sat 6/23 Dessel, Belgium; Graspop

Sun 6/24 Milan, Italy; Teatro Degli Arcimbodi

Wed 6/27 Leipzig, Germany; Hellraiser

Sat 6/30 Barcelona, Spain; Be Prog My Friend

Sun 7/1 Maidstone, England; Rambling Man Festival

Mon 7/2 Motherwell, England; Motherwell Concert Hall

Tue 7/3 Belfast, England; Limelight

Wed 7/4 Dublin, Ireland; Tivoli Variety Theatre

Sun 7/14 Eindhoven, Netherlands; Dynamo MetalFest

Fri 8/3 Wacken, Germany; Wacken Open Air

Sat 8/18 Warsaw, Poland; Prog In Park

Sun 8/19 Budapest, Hungary; Barba Negra Track

Wed 9/19 Moscow, Russia; Glavclub

* Sat 9/22 Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Roman Amphitheater

Mon 9/24 Athens, Greece; Fuzz Club

(* A Very Special Evening with SONS OF APOLLO and the Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)