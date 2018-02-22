  • Home
  VISIGOTH stürmen mit ihrem neuen Album 'Conqueror's Oath' die deutschen Albumcharts

VISIGOTH stürmen mit ihrem neuen Album 'Conqueror's Oath' die deutschen Albumcharts


VISIGOTH haben vorletzte Woche ihr neues Album 'Conqueror's Oath' via Metal Blade veröffentlicht und damit die deutschen Albumcharts gestürmt. Seht hier die weltweiten Ergebnisse:

#86 Top 100 Albums (Germany)
#14 Top New Artist Albums (USA)
#16 Current Hard Music Albums (USA)
#72 Top New Artist Albums Consumption (USA)
#138 Current Digital Albums (USA)
#171 Top Current Albums (USA)

Die Band meint dazu: "It's an incredible honor to have been deemed worthy of the German charts! Thank you for supporting Heavy Metal - sound the horns and raise the banners high!"

'Conqueror's Oath' track-listing
1. Steel and Silver
2. Warrior Queen
3. Outlive Them All
4. Hammerforged
5. Traitor's Gate
6. Salt City
7. Blades in the Night
8. The Conqueror's Oath

VISIGOTH Europatour:
Feb. 20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms
Feb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
Feb. 24 - Lunen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
Mar. 6 - Goppingen, Germany - Zille
Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival

