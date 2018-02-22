BLOOD TSUNAMI: Neues Album "Grave Condition", erster Song im Stream

Die norwegischen Thrasher BLOOD TSUNAMI veröffentlichen ihr neues Album "Grave Condition" am 27. April. Die Band, die Ex-EMPEROR-Drummer Faust in ihren Reihen hat, hat mit "Poison Tongue" jetzt einen ersten Song veröffentlicht.
Die Band dazu: "This release was originally intended to be a little 7" with only four new songs. Cool enough, but then we started lookin' thru some old stuff and found some unreleased tracks. They're raw and rough, with warts and all. Bam! Suddenly we had an album. And we dig it! Like a grave! Indulge!"
Tracklist:
- 1. Poison Tongue
- 2. The Allegory Of The Cave
- 3. The Collapse
- 4. Gargoyle
- 5. The Acid King
- 6. The Cruel Leading The Fool
- 7. In The Dungeon Of The Rats
- 8. For Faen i Hælvete!
- 9. Steel Meets Steel
Line-up:
Peter Michael Kolstad Vegem – Guitar and vocals
Carl Thomas Morales Janfalk – Bass
Bård G. Eithun (Faust) - Drums
Kristoffer “Dor” Gørensen – Guitar
Kommentare (0)