  • Home
  • News
  • BLOOD TSUNAMI: Neues Album "Grave Condition", erster Song im Stream

BLOOD TSUNAMI: Neues Album "Grave Condition", erster Song im Stream

Die norwegischen Thrasher BLOOD TSUNAMI veröffentlichen ihr neues Album "Grave Condition" am 27. April. Die Band, die Ex-EMPEROR-Drummer Faust in ihren Reihen hat, hat mit "Poison Tongue" jetzt einen ersten Song veröffentlicht.

Die Band dazu: "This release was originally intended to be a little 7" with only four new songs. Cool enough, but then we started lookin' thru some old stuff and found some unreleased tracks. They're raw and rough, with warts and all. Bam! Suddenly we had an album. And we dig it! Like a grave! Indulge!"

Tracklist:

  1. 1. Poison Tongue
  2. 2. The Allegory Of The Cave
  3. 3. The Collapse
  4. 4. Gargoyle
  5. 5. The Acid King
  6. 6. The Cruel Leading The Fool
  7. 7. In The Dungeon Of The Rats
  8. 8. For Faen i Hælvete!
  9. 9. Steel Meets Steel

Line-up:

Peter Michael Kolstad Vegem – Guitar and vocals

Carl Thomas Morales Janfalk – Bass

Bård G. Eithun (Faust) - Drums

Kristoffer “Dor” Gørensen – Guitar

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

Artikel dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Eva kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Also ich finde ja Horrorfilme eh schon gruselig. Aber The Crucifixion spielt in Rumänien (man denke nur an Dracula... o...
Tanja Hammerschmidt kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Warum muss ich gewinnen? Als ich klein war, hab’ ich keinen Brief von Hogwarts erhalten. Ich habe so oft in meinen Sch...
Mathias kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
"The Crucifixion" ist ein toller Film für den kleinen Grusel zuhause auf dem Sofa! Perfekt für einen kalten Winteraben...
Christof kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
weil ich der größte Horror fan der Welt bin
Patrick kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Hallo, also ich hätte es verdient, da ich es nicht verdient hätte, dass mir genau dasselbe wie den Figuren im Film pa...