BLOOD TSUNAMI: Neues Album "Grave Condition", erster Song im Stream

Die Band dazu: "This release was originally intended to be a little 7" with only four new songs. Cool enough, but then we started lookin' thru some old stuff and found some unreleased tracks. They're raw and rough, with warts and all. Bam! Suddenly we had an album. And we dig it! Like a grave! Indulge!"

Tracklist:

1. Poison Tongue 2. The Allegory Of The Cave 3. The Collapse 4. Gargoyle 5. The Acid King 6. The Cruel Leading The Fool 7. In The Dungeon Of The Rats 8. For Faen i Hælvete! 9. Steel Meets Steel

Line-up:

Peter Michael Kolstad Vegem – Guitar and vocals

Carl Thomas Morales Janfalk – Bass

Bård G. Eithun (Faust) - Drums

Kristoffer “Dor” Gørensen – Guitar