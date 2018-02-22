  • Home
EGOKILLS: Neue Single "Mellowhead"

Die finnischen Rocker EGOKILLS veröffentlichen ihre neue Single "Mellowhead". Der Song ist der Titeltrack ihres neuen Albums, das am 11. Mai erscheint.

”We all are mellowheads. Anyone who wants to take it easy. This is an album about how hard it is to take it easy,”, sagt Egokills Schlagzeuger Vilho Rajala zur Erklärung des Titels. "This is a song for the fans, a fan anthem if you wish. The fans have already adopted the mellowhead moniker for themselves! It is awesome to see so many fellow mellowheads all around the world and the number is getting bigger and bigger!”

