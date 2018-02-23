UNDEROATH posten Video "On My Teeth" als Vorläufer für neues Album "Erase Me"

UNDEROATH sind zurück – und veröffentlichen ihr neues Album "Erase Me" via Fearless Records am 6. April 2018. Bereits im August 2015 kündigten die Metalcore-Screamos aus Florida das Ende ihrer Pause an, 2017 folgte die "Rebirth Tour" und jetzt gibt es mit "On My Teeth" endlich neue Musik in Form eines Video-Vorgeschmacks auf ihr sechstes Album:
Sänger Aaron Gillespie: "I think with Underoath coming back now with a new record — which none of us thought was possible — we want people to know that this is your music and you can feel however the fuck you want about it. I just want to prove that we are doing everything in the most honest way we ever have. This is the healthiest we've ever been as a group of people, as musicians, and in our worldview."
Underoath - "Erase Me" Tracklist:
01. "It Has to Start Somewhere"
02. "Rapture"
03. "On My Teeth"
04. "Wake Me"
05. "Bloodlust"
06. "Sink With You"
07. "Ihateit"
08. "Hold Your Breath"
09. "No Frame"
10. "In Motion"
11. "Gave Up"
Tourdates
Apr. 20 — Las Vegas, NV — Las Rageous
Apr. 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Welcome to Rockville
Apr. 28 — Sunrise, FL — Fort Rock
May 04 — Charlotte, NC — Carolina Rebellion
May 18-20 — Columbus, OH — Rock on the Range
May 26 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma
Jun. 15 — Paris, France — Download Festival Paris
Jun. 16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Melkweg
Jun. 21 — Dessel, Belgium — Festivalpark Stenehi
Jun. 22-24 — Scheessel, Germany — Hurricane Festival
Jun. 22-24 — Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival
Jun. 23 — Dessel, Belgium — Graspop Metal Meeting
Jun. 28 — Prague, Czech Republic — Aerodrome Festival
Jun. 29 — Madrid, Spain — Download Festival Madrid
Jun. 30 — Ysselsteyn, Netherlands — Jera on Air
Jul. 12-14 — Cadott, WI — Rock Fest
Jul. 13 — Oshkosh, WI — Rock USA
Aug. 24 — Reading, England — Reading Festival
Aug. 25 — Leeds, England — Leeds Festival
Kommentare (0)