UNDEROATH posten Video "On My Teeth" als Vorläufer für neues Album "Erase Me"

Sänger Aaron Gillespie: "I think with Underoath coming back now with a new record — which none of us thought was possible — we want people to know that this is your music and you can feel however the fuck you want about it. I just want to prove that we are doing everything in the most honest way we ever have. This is the healthiest we've ever been as a group of people, as musicians, and in our worldview."

Underoath - "Erase Me" Tracklist:

01. "It Has to Start Somewhere"

02. "Rapture"

03. "On My Teeth"

04. "Wake Me"

05. "Bloodlust"

06. "Sink With You"

07. "Ihateit"

08. "Hold Your Breath"

09. "No Frame"

10. "In Motion"

11. "Gave Up"

Tourdates

Apr. 20 — Las Vegas, NV — Las Rageous

Apr. 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Welcome to Rockville

Apr. 28 — Sunrise, FL — Fort Rock

May 04 — Charlotte, NC — Carolina Rebellion

May 18-20 — Columbus, OH — Rock on the Range

May 26 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma

Jun. 15 — Paris, France — Download Festival Paris

Jun. 16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Melkweg

Jun. 21 — Dessel, Belgium — Festivalpark Stenehi

Jun. 22-24 — Scheessel, Germany — Hurricane Festival

Jun. 22-24 — Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival

Jun. 23 — Dessel, Belgium — Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 28 — Prague, Czech Republic — Aerodrome Festival

Jun. 29 — Madrid, Spain — Download Festival Madrid

Jun. 30 — Ysselsteyn, Netherlands — Jera on Air

Jul. 12-14 — Cadott, WI — Rock Fest

Jul. 13 — Oshkosh, WI — Rock USA

Aug. 24 — Reading, England — Reading Festival

Aug. 25 — Leeds, England — Leeds Festival