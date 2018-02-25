GOZU geben Neues zu "Equilibrium" bekannt

Außerdem liefert das Quartett auch gleich den ersten Vorgeschmack.
Denn mit "Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat" wurde schon das Musikvideo zur ersten Single veröffentlicht:
"Equilibrium" erscheint am 13. April via Blacklight Media Records. Gitarrist Marc Gaffney dazu: "We wanted these songs to hit a nerve, make people shake their ass and enjoy simply being alive."
'Equilibrium' track-listing:
1. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
2. The People vs. Mr. T
3. King Cobra
4. Manimal
5. They Probably Know Karate
6. Prison Elbows
7. Stacy Keach
8. Ballad of ODB
