AT THE GATES: Cover & Details zum neuen Album "To Drink From The Night Itself"

Der von Russ Russell produzierte Nachfolger des 2014 erschienenen "At War With Reality" wird am 18.03.2018 via Century Media erscheinen.

Zum Cover erzählt AT THE GATES-Sänger Tomas Lindberg: "It has once again been an absolute pleasure working creativily with Costin. We had a lot of ideas for what we wanted to get across with the art this time around. Overall they were, not surprisingly, related to the general concept of the record. What is great with Costin is that he understands the band. He knows what we are and where we come from. And me and him also have a strong artistic connection. I have never met anyone that goes so deep into the world of my lyrics and concepts. When I first wrote to him describing my ideas, I was worried that my remarks were perhaps too long and too confusing, only to get back an even longer and very inspired response…



The inspiration for the actual front cover piece is taken from the Pergamon Altar, on display at the Pergamon museum in Berlin. It is of course linked closely to the concept that the whole record is based upon, but more on that later. But I will throw a name out there, for the interested ones; Peter Weiss. I can't wait to get the whole record in my hands now, as this is just one of the many great artwork pieces that Costin has created for us on “To Drink From The Night Itself“..."





AT THE GATES - “To Drink From The Night Itself“ Trackliste

1. Der Widerstand

2. To Drink From The Night Itself

3. A Stare Bound In Stone

4. Palace Of Lepers

5. Daggers Of Black Haze

6. The Chasm

7. In Nameless Sleep

8. The Colours Of The Beast

9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs

10. Seas Of Starvation

11. In Death They Shall Burn

12. The Mirror Black

Die Schweden haben außerdem ihren Tourplan erweitert. Los geht's bereits am Wochenende mit Clubshows in Deutschland und den Niederlanden.



AT THE GATES – Live 2018:

03.03.2018 Cologne (Germany) – Gebäude 9

04.03.2018 Tilburg (The Netherlands) – Netherlands Deathfest

31.03.2018 Philadelphia (USA) – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

02.05.2018 Hong Kong (China) – TTN *

03.05.2018 Bangkok (Thailand) – Hollywood Awards *

05.05.2018 Manila (The Philippines) – Pulp Summer Slam

06.05.2018 Singapore (Singapore) – Scape *

29.05.2018 Tokyo (Japan) – O-East *

30.05.2018 Nagoya (Japan) – Electric Lady Land *

31.05.2018 Osaka (Japan) – Umeda Trad *

21.06.2018 Halden (Norway) – Tons Of Rock Festival

22.06.2018 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Copenhell Festival *

23.06.2018 Dessel (Belgium) – Graspop Metal Meeting

24.06.2018 Clisson (France) – Hellfest

29.06.2018 Verona (Italy) – Rock The Castle Festival *

30.06.2018 Helsinki (Finland) – Tuska

12.07.2018 Viveiro (Spain) – Resurrection Fest

14.07.2018 Gävle (Sweden) – Gefle Metal Fest

28.07.2018 Essen (Germany) – Nord Open Air

04.08.2018 Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans (France) – Sylak Open Air *

10.08.2018 Jaromer (Czech Republic) – Brutal Assault Festival

12.08.2018 Walton On Trent / Derbyshire (UK) – Bloodstock Open Air *

16.08.2018 Dinkelsbühl (Germany) – Summer Breeze Open Air

More dates to be announced soon…