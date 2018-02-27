ACT OF DEFIANCE kommen im Sommer nach Europa

Neben ausgewählten Headliner-Shows und Festivalauftritten sind ACT OF DEFIANCE als Support für ARMORED SAINT unterwegs.

Shawn Drover erzählt: "Act of Defiance are beyond thrilled to FINALLY get to Europe in support of our new record 'OLD SCARS, NEW WOUNDS' We look forward to seeing you all at the shows!"

Chris Borderick fügt hinzu: "It's definitely exciting to be touring in the UK and Europe on our new CD 'Old Scars, New Wounds'! AOD had not played there yet and I know the metal fans are going to be crazy!"

Hier die Termine für den Sommer 2018:

27/07/18 UK - London- Underworld

29/07/18 UK - Glasgow - Cathouse

30/07/18 UK - Newcastle - Think Tank

01/08/18 UK - Chester - Live Rooms

02/08/18 UK - Milton Keynes - The Craufurd Arms

04/08/18 DE - Wacken - Wacken Open Air

06/08/18 DE - Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal w/ARMORED SAINT

07/08/18 DE - München - Backstage Halle w/ARMORED SAINT

08/08/17 CZ - Josefov - Brutal Assault Festival

10/08/18 NL - Eindhoven - Dynamo w/ARMORED SAINT

12/08/18 UK - Derbyshire - Bloodstock Festival