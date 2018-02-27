ACT OF DEFIANCE kommen im Sommer nach Europa

ACT OF DEFIANCE, die Truppe um Chris Broderick (guitar), Henry Derek (vocals), Shawn Drover (drums) und Matt Bachand (bass), wird im Sommer erstmals auf europäischen Bühnen auftreten.
Neben ausgewählten Headliner-Shows und Festivalauftritten sind ACT OF DEFIANCE als Support für ARMORED SAINT unterwegs.
Shawn Drover erzählt: "Act of Defiance are beyond thrilled to FINALLY get to Europe in support of our new record 'OLD SCARS, NEW WOUNDS' We look forward to seeing you all at the shows!"
Chris Borderick fügt hinzu: "It's definitely exciting to be touring in the UK and Europe on our new CD 'Old Scars, New Wounds'! AOD had not played there yet and I know the metal fans are going to be crazy!"
Hier die Termine für den Sommer 2018:
27/07/18 UK - London- Underworld
29/07/18 UK - Glasgow - Cathouse
30/07/18 UK - Newcastle - Think Tank
01/08/18 UK - Chester - Live Rooms
02/08/18 UK - Milton Keynes - The Craufurd Arms
04/08/18 DE - Wacken - Wacken Open Air
06/08/18 DE - Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal w/ARMORED SAINT
07/08/18 DE - München - Backstage Halle w/ARMORED SAINT
08/08/17 CZ - Josefov - Brutal Assault Festival
10/08/18 NL - Eindhoven - Dynamo w/ARMORED SAINT
12/08/18 UK - Derbyshire - Bloodstock Festival
