CHRIS CORNELL singt JOHNNY CASH-Song "You Never Knew My Mind"

Die Performance sowie ein Interview, in dem der verstorbene Sänger über seine Teilnahme am Projekt spricht, könnt ihr euch jetzt ansehen und anhören:

"Forever Words: The Music" erscheint am 04.04.2018. Es begleitet das Buch "Forever Words: The Unknown Poems", für das John Carter Cash, Sohn von Johnny Cash und June Carter Cash, handgeschriebene Briefe, Gedichte und Dokumente seines Vaters zusammengetragen hatte. In den letzten zwei Jahren hatte eine ganze Reihe zeitgenössischer Künstler die Möglichkeit, ausgewählte Texte auf ihre eigene Weise zu vertonen. Neben CHRIS CORNELL waren ELVIS COSTELLO, KRIST KRISTOFFERSON & WILLIE NELSON, ALISON KRAUSS & UNION STATION und weitere in der Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tennessee zu Gast. Produziert wurde "Forever Words: The Music" von John Carter Cash.

Über den Kontakt zu CORNELL sagt John Carter Cash: "I reached out to Chris Cornell, and I said, 'Would you like to be a part of this?'" John said. "He was very excited. Chris told me that he loved my dad. He also had felt everything that was in those words. He had been there. He had gone through the loss of relationships."

"Forever Words: The Music" Trackliste:

1. Kris kristofferson & willie nelson - forever / i still miss

2. Ruston kelly & kacey musgraves - to june this morning

3. Brad paisley - gold all over the ground

4. Chris cornell - you never knew my mind

5. Alison krauss & union station - the captain's daughter

6. T bone burnett - jellico coal man

7. Rosanne cash - the walking wounded

8. John mellencamp - them double blues

9. Jewel - body on body

10. Elvis costello - i'll still love you

11. Carlene carter - june's sundown

12. Dailey & vincent - he bore it all

13. I'm with her - chinky pin hill

14. Robert glasper ft. ro james & anu sun - goin', goin', gone

15. The jayhawks - what would i dreamer do?

16. Jamey johnson - spirit rider