  • Home
  • News
  • MORS SUBITA veröffentlichen die zweite Single ihres kommenden dritten Albums

MORS SUBITA veröffentlichen die zweite Single ihres kommenden dritten Albums

Die finnische Modern Melodic Death Metal-Band MORS SUBITA veröffentlicht ihre zweite Single "Into The Pitch Black" ihres kommenden Albums, welches am 6. April 2018 über Inverse Records veröffentlicht wird.

Gitarrist Mika Lammassaari dazu:
"“Into the Pitch Black” is a relentless album. It sticks to your head like a nail and does not give up until you´ve given it enough spins. We definitely went back to our roots with amping up our melody-game. We also wanted to furthermore increase the hostility of our riffing and drumming so there´s a lot more brutality to accompany the nice melodies. This album without a doubt our strongest and most versatile album yet – it sounds like the work of totally bipolar band but somehow it all flows together very well."

Musikvideo zur ersten Single "As Humanity Weeps":

mors subita

Album track list:
01. Path To the Abyss
02. As Humanity Weeps
03. Dead Sun
04. Defeat
05. Into the Pitch Black
06. Alas
07. I, God
08. Vultures
09. Fear Is Just the Beginning
10. Shadows
11. The Void

Line-up:
Eemeli Bodde - Vocals
Mika Lammassaari - Guitars & Backing vocals
Ville Miinala - Drums
Mika Junttila - Bass

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

Artikel dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Eva kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Also ich finde ja Horrorfilme eh schon gruselig. Aber The Crucifixion spielt in Rumänien (man denke nur an Dracula... o...
Tanja Hammerschmidt kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Warum muss ich gewinnen? Als ich klein war, hab’ ich keinen Brief von Hogwarts erhalten. Ich habe so oft in meinen Sch...
Mathias kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
"The Crucifixion" ist ein toller Film für den kleinen Grusel zuhause auf dem Sofa! Perfekt für einen kalten Winteraben...
Christof kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
weil ich der größte Horror fan der Welt bin
Patrick kommentierte Verlosung: "The Crucifixion" auf DVD & Blu-Ray gewinnen
Hallo, also ich hätte es verdient, da ich es nicht verdient hätte, dass mir genau dasselbe wie den Figuren im Film pa...