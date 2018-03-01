MORS SUBITA veröffentlichen die zweite Single ihres kommenden dritten Albums

Gitarrist Mika Lammassaari dazu:

"“Into the Pitch Black” is a relentless album. It sticks to your head like a nail and does not give up until you´ve given it enough spins. We definitely went back to our roots with amping up our melody-game. We also wanted to furthermore increase the hostility of our riffing and drumming so there´s a lot more brutality to accompany the nice melodies. This album without a doubt our strongest and most versatile album yet – it sounds like the work of totally bipolar band but somehow it all flows together very well."

Musikvideo zur ersten Single "As Humanity Weeps":

Album track list:

01. Path To the Abyss

02. As Humanity Weeps

03. Dead Sun

04. Defeat

05. Into the Pitch Black

06. Alas

07. I, God

08. Vultures

09. Fear Is Just the Beginning

10. Shadows

11. The Void

Line-up:

Eemeli Bodde - Vocals

Mika Lammassaari - Guitars & Backing vocals

Ville Miinala - Drums

Mika Junttila - Bass