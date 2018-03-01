MORS SUBITA veröffentlichen die zweite Single ihres kommenden dritten Albums

Die finnische Modern Melodic Death Metal-Band MORS SUBITA veröffentlicht ihre zweite Single "Into The Pitch Black" ihres kommenden Albums, welches am 6. April 2018 über Inverse Records veröffentlicht wird.
Gitarrist Mika Lammassaari dazu:
"“Into the Pitch Black” is a relentless album. It sticks to your head like a nail and does not give up until you´ve given it enough spins. We definitely went back to our roots with amping up our melody-game. We also wanted to furthermore increase the hostility of our riffing and drumming so there´s a lot more brutality to accompany the nice melodies. This album without a doubt our strongest and most versatile album yet – it sounds like the work of totally bipolar band but somehow it all flows together very well."
Musikvideo zur ersten Single "As Humanity Weeps":
Album track list:
01. Path To the Abyss
02. As Humanity Weeps
03. Dead Sun
04. Defeat
05. Into the Pitch Black
06. Alas
07. I, God
08. Vultures
09. Fear Is Just the Beginning
10. Shadows
11. The Void
Line-up:
Eemeli Bodde - Vocals
Mika Lammassaari - Guitars & Backing vocals
Ville Miinala - Drums
Mika Junttila - Bass
