KAMELOT veröffentlichen erste Single aus "The Shadow Theory" & kündigen Tour an

Die amerikanische Power-Metal-Band starten die neue Ära mit "RavenLight".
Thomas Youngblood kommentierte “RavenLight”: “The album offers many diverse songs, here is one of the mid tempo tracks being offered as an IG for the fans, enjoy this one, more to come!!”
"The Shadow Theory" wird am 6. April via Napalm Records veröffentlicht werden und wurde von Sascha Paeth produziert. Dieser zählt neben Jennifer Haben (BEYOND THE BLACK) und Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN) auch zu den Gästen des Albums, dessen Artwork von Stefan Heilemann kreiert wurde.
Tracklist:
1. The Mission
2. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)
3. RavenLight
4. Amnesiac
5. Burns To Embrace
6. In Twilight Hours
7. Kevlar Skin
8. Static
9. MindFall Remedy
10. Stories Unheard
11. Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)
12. The Proud and The Broken
13. Ministrium (Shadow Key)
Die Bonus-CD des Digipacks wird folgende Songs umfassen:
- Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire) (Instrumental version)
- RavenLight (Instrumental version)
- Amnesiac (Instrumental version)
- Burns To Embrace (Instrumental version)
- Kevlar Skin (Instrumental version)
- The Proud and The Broken (Instrumental version)
- The Last Day of Sunlight (bonus)
Die CD kann ab sofort in zahlreichen verschiedenen Versionen vorbestellt werden.
Selbstverständlich werden die Amerikaner dem Release auch eine World Tour folgen lassen:
|North American Dates
/w Delain and Battlebeast
16.04.18 US - Louisville, KY / Mercury Ballroom
17.04.18 US - Charlotte, NC / Fillmore Underground
18.04.18 US - Silver Spring, MD / The Fillmore
20.04.18 US - New York, NY / Irving Plaza
21.04.18 US - Worcester, MA / New England Metal & Hardcore Festival
22.04.18 US - Montréal, QC / CA Métropolis
23.04.18 US - Toronto, ON / CA The Opera House
25.04.18 US - Albany, NY / Upstate Concert Hall
26.04.18 US - Pittsburgh, PA / Cargenie Concert Hall
27.04.18 US - Chicago, IL / Concord Music Hall
28.04.18 US - Minneapolis, MN / The Cabooze
29.04.18 US - Des Moines, IA / Wooly's
01.05.18 US - Denver, CO / Ogden Theatre
02.05.18 US - Salt Lake City, UT / The Complex
04.05.18 US - San José, CA / City National Civic
05.05.18 US - Anaheim, CA / The Grove
06.05.18 US - Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre
08.05.18 US - Dallas, TX / House of Blues
09.05.18 US - Houston, TX / House of Blues
11.05.18 US - Atlanta, GA / Center Stage Theater
12.05.18 US - Orlando, FL / House of Blues
13.05.18 US - Fort Lauderdale, FL / Revolution Live
|Festivals:
12 Jul 18 Vizovice, CZ Masters of Rock
08 Aug 18 Villena, ES Leyendas del Rock Festival
10 Aug 18 Derbyshire, UK Bloodstock Open Air
|The Shadow Tour
14.09.18 NL - Tilburg / 013
15.09.18 FR - Paris / Elysee Montmartre
16.09.18 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal
20.09.18 SE - Gothenburg / Pustervik
21.09.18 SE - Malmö / KB
22.09.18 NO - Oslo / Sentrum Scene
23.09.18 SE - Stockholm / Fryshuset Klubben
25.09.18 FI - Helsinki / Nosturi
26.09.18 FI - Tampere / Pakkahuone
28.09.18 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle
29.09.18 DE - Munich / Backstage
30.09.18 CH - Pratteln / Z7
02.10.18 DE - Mannheim / MS Connexion Complex
07.10.18 FR - Lyon / CCO Villeurbanne
09.10.18 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra
12.10.18 UK – London / KOKO
more dates to be announced!
Dabei wird die Band die Show am 14.09.2018 in Tilburg für eine spätere DVD-Veröffentlichung aufgezeichnet werden.
