Alex Holzwarth verlässt SERIOUS BLACK

Nach insgesamt drei gemeinsamen Jahren gehen SERIOUS BLACK und Drummer Alex Holzwarth zukünftig getrennte Wege.
Auf Facebook wurde heute folgendes Statement des Schlagzeugers veröffentlicht:
Sometimes it is a very easy decision to join a Band but at the same time, it is very hard to leave the same guys after some years again. Isn't this unfair? Unfortunately, this is exactly what happens to me now. I have to leave Serious Black.
We had a good run for almost three years and I am proud of the goals we reached together.
But also during the past year touring with two bands, Serious Black and Rhapsody Reunion I understood I want to focus on just one project and to play the music that I love (for at least 90%), no matter what the future brings.
I want to wish all the best to Mario, Dominique, Urban and Serious Black, AFM Records and the SB fans (the best!) and hope to see you very soon on the road again!
Alex
Zu einem potentiellen Nachfolger gibt es noch keine Informationen.
