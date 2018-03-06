NEVERMORE veröffentlichen "The Complete Collection"

Enthalten sind sämtliche Studioalben vom Debüt bis zum letzten Album "The Obsidian Conspiracy" inkl. einer Compilation, die Raritäten und Demos enthält.

Hier seht ihr ein Unboxing-Video der "The Complete Collection":

Hier ist die Trackliste:

Disc 1: Nevermore (1995)

01. What Tomorrow Knows

02. C.B.F.

03. The Sanity Assassin

04. Garden Of Gray

05. Sea Of Possibilities

06. The Hurting Words

07. Timothy Leary

08. Godmoney

Bonus tracks

09. The System's Failing

10. The Dreaming Mind (Demo 1992)

11. World Unborn (Demo 1992)

12. Chances Three (Demo 1992)

13. Utopia (Demo 1992)

Disc 2: In Memory (1996)

01. Optimist Or Pessimist

02. Matricide

03. In Memory

04. Silent Hedges/Double Dare (BAUHAUS cover)

05. The Sorrowed Man

Bonus tracks

06. The Tiananmen Man (Demo 1996)

07. The Seven Tongues Of God (Demo 1996)

08. Passenger (Demo 1996)

09. This Sacrament (Demo 1996)

10. 42147 (Instrumental Demo 1996)

Disc 3: The Politics Of Ecstasy (1996)

01. The Seven Tongues Of God

02. This Sacrament

03. Next In Line

04. Passenger

05. The Politics Of Ecstasy

06. Lost

07. The Tiananmen Man

08. Precognition

09. 42147

10. The Learning

Disc 4: Dreaming Neon Black (1999)

01. Ophidian

02. Beyond Within

03. The Death Of Passion

04. I Am the Dog

05. Dreaming Neon Black

06. Deconstruction

07. The Fault of the Flesh

08. The Lotus Eaters

09. Poison Godmachine

10. All Play Dead

11. Cenotaph

12. No More Will

13. Forever

Disc 5: Dead Heart In A Dead World (2000)

01. Narcosynthesis

02. We Disintegrate

03. Inside Four Walls

04. Evolution 169

05. The River Dragon Has Come

06. The Heart Collector

07. Engines Of Hate

08. The Sound Of Silence (SIMON & GARFUNKEL cover)

09. Insignificant

10. Believe In Nothing

11. Dead Heart In A Dead World

Disc 6: Enemies Of Reality (2003)

01. Enemies Of Reality

02. Ambivalent

03. Never Purify

04. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday

05. I, Voyager

06. Create The Infinite

07. Who Decides

08. Noumenon

Disc 7: Enemies Of Reality (Remixed & Remastered) (2005)

01. Enemies Of Reality

02. Ambivalent

03. Never Purify

04. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday

05. I, Voyager

06. Create The Infinite

07. Who Decides

08. Noumenon

09. Seed Awakening

Disc 8: This Godless Endeavor (2005)

01. Born

02. Final Product

03. My Acid Words

04. Bittersweet Feast

05. Sentient 6

06. Medicated Nation

07. The Holocaust Of Thought

08. Sell My Heart For Stones

09. The Psalm Of Lydia

10. A Future Uncertain

11. This Godless Endeavor

Disc 9: The Year Of The Voyager (2008) Live Album

CD 1

01. Final Product

02. My Acid Words

03. What Tomorrow Knows/Garden Of Grey

04. Next In Line

05. Enemies Of Reality

06. I, Voyager

07. The Politics Of Ecstasy

08. The River Dragon Has Come

09. I Am The Dog

10. Dreaming Neon Black

Disc 10 – Live Album CD 2:

01. Matricide

02. Dead Heart In A Dead World

03. Inside Four Walls

04. The Learning

05. Sentient 6

06. Narcosynthesis

07. The Heart Collector

08. Born

09. This Godless Endeavor

Disc 11: The Obsidian Conspiracy (2010)

01. The Termination Proclamation

02. Your Poison Throne

03. Moonrise (Through Mirrors Of Death)

04. And The Maiden Spoke

05. Emptiness Unobstructed

06. The Blue Marble and the New Soul

07. Without Morals

08. The Day You Built The Wall

09. She Comes in Colors

10. The Obsidian Conspiracy

Disc 12: Rarities & Demos

01. Temptation (THE TEA PARTY cover) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" session

02. The Purist's Drug (Japan bonus track) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" sessions

03. Crystal Ship (THE DOORS cover) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" sessions

04. All The Cowards Hide (Japan bonus track) - "Dead Heart In A Dead World" sessions

05. Chances Three (Japan bonus track) - "Dead Heart In A Dead World" sessions

06. Love Bites (JUDAS PRIEST cover) - "The Politics Of Ecstasy" sessions

07. Termination Proclamation (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

08. Your Poison Throne (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

09. Emptiness Unobstructed (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

10. The Obsidian Conspiracy (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased

11. Dead Heart In A Dead World (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

12. We Disintegrate (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

13. Insignificant (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

14. Engines Of Hate (Instrumental Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

15. Acoustic Instrumental (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased