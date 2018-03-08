Neues Album und weitere Single von BREAKING BENJAMIN

Frontmann Ben Burnley äußert sich wie folgt zur neuen Platte: “People have always really liked the heavier side of the band. I think that's what they sort of gravitate towards. But we also make sure to explore our melodic and softer side too.” On Ember, he explains, “we just tried to make it more extreme — the softer side on this album is really soft, and the heavy side is really heavy. We decided to give everybody what they want to the furthest degree.”



TRACKLIST:

1. Lyra

2. Feed The Wolf

3. Red Cold River

4. Tourniquet

5. Psycho

6. The Dark Of You

7. Down

8. Torn In Two

9. Blood

10. Save Yourself

11. Close Your Eyes

12. Vega