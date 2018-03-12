  • Home
  GLEB KOLYADIN – neues Video „Storyteller"

Mit dem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum des russischen IAMTHEMORNING-Piano-Virtuosen GLEB KOLYADIN veröffentlicht Kscope einen neues Video zum Song „Storyteller“, in dem Jordan Rudess von DREAM THEATER zu Gast ist.

Gleb über die Kollaboration mit Jordan Rudess: „Storyteller is the final point of this musical journey. After passing through intricate corridors and stairs, the character finds a secret room where he comes to understand himself and everything that is happening with him. The room is a real mystical location in which time and space are intertwined. I think no one could play the solo part better than Jordan. His rocking piece is the true magic. I'm happy that everything turned out the way it did: his part was the most important detail that breathe new life into the track.”

Die Album Gästeliste liest sich wie ein „Who is Who" von Musikern: die unverwechselbare Stimme und Texte von Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) neben Mick Moss (ANTIMATTER), Gavin Harrison (KING CRIMSON / PORCUPINE TREE) an den Drums, Nick Beggs (STEVEN WILSON) am Bass, Theo Travis (ROBERT FRIPP / PORCUPINE TREE / STEVEN WILSON) an der Flöte und am Saxophon, und Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER) mit zusätzlichen Keyboards.

Musiker über GLEB KOLYADIN:

„Der größte Pianist, den ich in meinem Leben getroffen habe.”
Daniel Cavanagh (ANATHEMA)

„Gleb ist ein wunderbarer Pianist und großartiger Musiker.”
Steve Hogarth (MARILLION)

„Gleb ist ein rares Talent. Ein virtuoser klassischer Pianist mit enormen kompositorischen Fähigkeiten.”
Nick Breggs (STEVEN WILSON)

„Gleb ist ein extrem seltenes Talent als Pianist und als Komponist... er eröffnet neue Welten mit seinem Instrument.”
Gavin Harrison (PORCUPINE TREE / KING CRIMSON)

kscope news gleb kolyadin 01

Pressestimmen:

eclipsed 8/10: „Eine faszinierende Einspielung eines Ausnahmepianisten…. herausragendes Pianoalbum an der Schnittstelle zu Neoklassik und Prog."

Rocks 8/10: „…vielseitige Prog-Jazz-Scheibe…"

Classic Rock: „Ein Könner-Ensemble, das nichts weniger geschaffen hat als einen zeitgemäßen Nachfolger des 1970er ELP Debüts."

Rock Hard 8/10: „…exzellentes, originelles Progrock-Songwriting mit mannigfaltigen Klassik- sowie spannenden Jazz- und Ambient-Artrock-Einflüssen. Eine Ohrenfreude für Fans von Keith Emerson, Rick Wakeman, Renaissance und den frühen King Crimson."

 

