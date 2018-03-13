  • Home
  • News
  • W.A.S.P. veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu "Docter Rockter"

W.A.S.P. veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu "Docter Rockter"

 Anfang Februar haben W.A.S.P. mit "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack to the Crimson Idol)" zum 25. Jubiläum Neuaufnahmen ihres Klassikers "The Crimson Idol" veröffentlicht.

Zu der Nummer "Docter Rockter" hat die Band nun ein Lyric Video veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Blackie Lawless zum Clip: "Few times in life or art does reality mirror or equal imagination. The casting of the characters in this portion of the story, specifically "Doctor Rockter" was precisely what I had envisioned when I conceived those lyrics. Rarely does it marry together as well as it did in this video. The characters were suitably revolting…….and REAL!"

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Artikel dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Gewinnspiel

Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

RaR_Freak kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich würde mich wahnsinnig über das Zippo freuen, weil es das perfekte fehlende Teil in unserer seit Jahren bestehenden...
Meier kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Die Zippo Feuerzeuge sind wirklich super, und dieses würde sich super machen zu meinen anderen.
Kaeptn kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich war schon mehrfach beim RaR und kann dieses Jahr nicht dabei sein. Ein Andenken in Form eines Zippos an das diesjäh...
Sandra kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
... weil ich Zippos sammle und dieses gern in meiner Sammlung aufnehmen würde.
Gabriel kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Bin Feuer und Flamme für das Ding! Es gibt ja wohl nichts Romantischeres, als abends am Lagerfeuer zu sitzen. Aber wie,...