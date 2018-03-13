W.A.S.P. veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu "Docter Rockter"

Zu der Nummer "Docter Rockter" hat die Band nun ein Lyric Video veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Blackie Lawless zum Clip: "Few times in life or art does reality mirror or equal imagination. The casting of the characters in this portion of the story, specifically "Doctor Rockter" was precisely what I had envisioned when I conceived those lyrics. Rarely does it marry together as well as it did in this video. The characters were suitably revolting…….and REAL!"