W.A.S.P. veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu "Docter Rockter"

Anfang Februar haben W.A.S.P. mit "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack to the Crimson Idol)" zum 25. Jubiläum Neuaufnahmen ihres Klassikers "The Crimson Idol" veröffentlicht.
Zu der Nummer "Docter Rockter" hat die Band nun ein Lyric Video veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:
Blackie Lawless zum Clip: "Few times in life or art does reality mirror or equal imagination. The casting of the characters in this portion of the story, specifically "Doctor Rockter" was precisely what I had envisioned when I conceived those lyrics. Rarely does it marry together as well as it did in this video. The characters were suitably revolting…….and REAL!"
