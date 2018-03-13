  • Home
ORPHANED LAND: Dokumentation "All Is One" im Stream verfügbar

Die Rockpalast-Dokumentation "All Is One" über ORPHANED LAND ist online im Stream verfügbar. 

Hier könnt ihr euch die deutschen Version ansehen:

Ingo Schmoll und Conny Schiffbauer haben für die Dokumentation Israel, die Heimat von ORPHANED LAND, besucht und die Band zu hause sowie mit ihren Familien begleitet.

Sänger Kobi Farhi sagt, “For the first time you can see a glimpse of our daily personal lives back at our home, and also a confession of me from the days I was a brainwashed extremist. This documentary is something you must see!”

