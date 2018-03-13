PRIMORDIAL veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single "Exile Amongst The Ruins"

Die Iren haben nun die dritte Single aus dem Album veröffentlicht. Hier gibt's das Video zu 'Exile Amongst The Ruins' von Regisseur Costin Chioreanu:

PRIMORIDAL-Sänger A.A. Nemtheanga erklärt: "This is a simple story. A soldier's fate that has happened around the world many times and will continue to do so. It is set in Ireland about 100 years ago. Nothing more and nothing less. They are the Ghosts. We are the Ruins."

Die Aufnahmen zum neuen Album fanden gemeinsam mit Produzent Ola Ersfjord, der schon das Live-Album 'Gods To The Godless' von 2016 betreute, in den Camelot Studios in Dubin statt, die sich gleich neben dem Proberaum der Band befinden.

'Exile Amongst The Ruins' ist in folgenden Formaten vorbestellbar:

--limitierte Erstauflage als Digibook-CD mit Bonus-CD

--Jewelcase-CD

--limitiertes Artbook (inkl. fünf Zehnzoll-Vinyle in Gold)

--180g black Vinyl

--clear gray-brown marbled Vinyl (EU-exklusiv - 700 Einheiten)

--violet red purple marbled Vinyl (EU-exklusiv - 300 Einheiten)

--clear pale pink/white splattered Vinyl (EU-Ebay-exklusiv - 100 Einheiten)

--purple red marbled Vinyl (EU-exklusiv - 200 Einheiten)

--transparent green Vinyl (Blast-exklusiv - 200 Einheiten)

--dead gold marbled Vinyl (Napalm-exklusiv - 300 Einheiten)

--rosy brown/purple marbled Vinyl (US-exklusiv - 400 Einheiten)

--tan clear Vinyl (US-exklusiv - 200 Einheiten)

'Exile Amongst The Ruins' Trackliste:

1. Nail Their Tongues

2. To Hell or the Hangman

3. Where Lie the Gods

4. Exile Amongst the Ruins

5. Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed

6. Stolen Years

7. Sunken Lungs

8. Last Call

Mit der Veröffentlichung fallen zwei relative intime Release-Konzerte in Deutschland zusammen, ehe die 'Heathen Crusade'-Europatour der Band beginnt, gemeinsam mit den Finnen MOONSORROW als Co-Headlinern und den Deutschen DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT als Vorgruppe!

PRIMORDIAL - 'Exile Amongst The Ruins' Release-Shows:

30/03/18 DE - Berlin - Cassiopeia w/Albez Duz

31/03/18 DE - Köln - Jungle Club w/Ketzer & Bastard Royalty

Heathen Crusade 2018

Präsentiert von Metal Hammer, Deaf Forever, Guitar, Kulturnews, Metal.de, Firebird Industries & Dragon Productions

PRIMORDIAL

+ MOONSORROW

+ DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT

12/04/18 NL - Leeuwarden - Neushoorn

13/04/18 NL - Tilburg - 013

14/04/18 FR - Paris - Trabendo

15/04/18 BE - Brügge - Entrepot

16/04/18 UK - London - Islington Assembly Hall

17/04/18 LU - Esch-sur-Alzette - Kulturfabrik

18/04/18 CH - Pratteln - Z7

19/04/18 DE - Ludwigsburg - Rockfabrik

20/04/18 DE - Leipzig - Hellraiser

21/04/18 CZ - Prag - Akropolis

22/04/18 SK - Kaschau - Colloseum

23/04/18 HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

24/04/18 AT - Wien - Szene

25/04/18 DE - München - Backstage

26/04/18 DE - Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

27/04/18 DE - Bochum - Matrix

28/04/18 DE - Hamburg - Markthalle