PRIMORDIAL veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single "Exile Amongst The Ruins"

PRIMORDIAL veröffentlichen am 30. März ihr neues Album 'Exile Amongst The Ruins' über Metal Blade Records.
Die Iren haben nun die dritte Single aus dem Album veröffentlicht. Hier gibt's das Video zu 'Exile Amongst The Ruins' von Regisseur Costin Chioreanu:
PRIMORIDAL-Sänger A.A. Nemtheanga erklärt: "This is a simple story. A soldier's fate that has happened around the world many times and will continue to do so. It is set in Ireland about 100 years ago. Nothing more and nothing less. They are the Ghosts. We are the Ruins."
Die Aufnahmen zum neuen Album fanden gemeinsam mit Produzent Ola Ersfjord, der schon das Live-Album 'Gods To The Godless' von 2016 betreute, in den Camelot Studios in Dubin statt, die sich gleich neben dem Proberaum der Band befinden.
'Exile Amongst The Ruins' ist in folgenden Formaten vorbestellbar:
--limitierte Erstauflage als Digibook-CD mit Bonus-CD
--Jewelcase-CD
--limitiertes Artbook (inkl. fünf Zehnzoll-Vinyle in Gold)
--180g black Vinyl
--clear gray-brown marbled Vinyl (EU-exklusiv - 700 Einheiten)
--violet red purple marbled Vinyl (EU-exklusiv - 300 Einheiten)
--clear pale pink/white splattered Vinyl (EU-Ebay-exklusiv - 100 Einheiten)
--purple red marbled Vinyl (EU-exklusiv - 200 Einheiten)
--transparent green Vinyl (Blast-exklusiv - 200 Einheiten)
--dead gold marbled Vinyl (Napalm-exklusiv - 300 Einheiten)
--rosy brown/purple marbled Vinyl (US-exklusiv - 400 Einheiten)
--tan clear Vinyl (US-exklusiv - 200 Einheiten)
'Exile Amongst The Ruins' Trackliste:
1. Nail Their Tongues
2. To Hell or the Hangman
3. Where Lie the Gods
4. Exile Amongst the Ruins
5. Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed
6. Stolen Years
7. Sunken Lungs
8. Last Call
Mit der Veröffentlichung fallen zwei relative intime Release-Konzerte in Deutschland zusammen, ehe die 'Heathen Crusade'-Europatour der Band beginnt, gemeinsam mit den Finnen MOONSORROW als Co-Headlinern und den Deutschen DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT als Vorgruppe!
PRIMORDIAL - 'Exile Amongst The Ruins' Release-Shows:
30/03/18 DE - Berlin - Cassiopeia w/Albez Duz
31/03/18 DE - Köln - Jungle Club w/Ketzer & Bastard Royalty
Heathen Crusade 2018
Präsentiert von Metal Hammer, Deaf Forever, Guitar, Kulturnews, Metal.de, Firebird Industries & Dragon Productions
PRIMORDIAL
+ MOONSORROW
+ DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT
12/04/18 NL - Leeuwarden - Neushoorn
13/04/18 NL - Tilburg - 013
14/04/18 FR - Paris - Trabendo
15/04/18 BE - Brügge - Entrepot
16/04/18 UK - London - Islington Assembly Hall
17/04/18 LU - Esch-sur-Alzette - Kulturfabrik
18/04/18 CH - Pratteln - Z7
19/04/18 DE - Ludwigsburg - Rockfabrik
20/04/18 DE - Leipzig - Hellraiser
21/04/18 CZ - Prag - Akropolis
22/04/18 SK - Kaschau - Colloseum
23/04/18 HU - Budapest - Barba Negra
24/04/18 AT - Wien - Szene
25/04/18 DE - München - Backstage
26/04/18 DE - Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal
27/04/18 DE - Bochum - Matrix
28/04/18 DE - Hamburg - Markthalle
