"Storm Warning" und "Destruction Of The Void" von COUNT RAVEN neu aufgelegt

Metal Blade veröffentlichen die ersten vier Alben der schwedischen Doom Metal Band COUNT RAVEN neu. Den Anfang machen "Storm Warning" und "Destruction Of The Void", die ab dem 27. April auf Vinyl erhältlich sind. Digital sind die Alben bereits jetzt erhältlich.
COUNT RAVEN gründeten sich 1989, ein Jahr später erschien das Debüt "Storm Warning". Die LP-Version ist schon lange vergriffen. Das zwei Jahre später erschienene "Destruction Of The Void" ist das erste Mal überhaupt auf Vinyl erhältlich.
Beide Alben sind remastered worden und kommen mit Bonusmaterial und Postern auf den Markt.
COUNT RAVEN - 'Storm Warning' Gatefold-2-LP re-issue:
• 180g black vinyl
• clear rusty brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)
• orange brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)
• clear salmon pink marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)
• clear yellow ochre marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)
COUNT RAVEN - 'Destruction Of The Void' Gatefold-2-LP re-issue:
• 180g black vinyl
• burnt sienna orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)
• orange red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)
• clear pastel rose marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)
• dark maroon marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)
