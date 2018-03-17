SINK THE SHIP veröffentlichen Debütalbum & Musikvideo zu "Second Chances"

Die Jungs aus Ohio liefern auf ihrem Debütalbum "Persevere" eine Mischung aus Metalcore und Pop-Punk.
Ob das funktioniert könnt ihr ab dem 27. April überprüfen, wenn das Album via Sharptone Records das Licht der Welt erblickt. Vorbestellen könnt ihr die Scheibe HIER.
Markus Staiger (Nuclear Blast CEO / SharpTone Records Co-Founder) kommentiert: "SINK THE SHIP haben einfach das beste Melodic Metalcore-Debüt überhaupt abgeliefert! Sie haben ein grandioses Album mit einem einzigartigen Mix aus Metalcore, Pop Punk und Post-Hardcore geschaffen!
Colton Ulery (Gesang bei SINK THE SHIP) fügt hinzu: “SINK THE SHIP took a break in 2017 to re-group and solidify what we wanted the band to be. During that time, SharpTone had made contact with me and we began sending them new material. We’re so excited to be coming back and in partnership with them. The experience with the label has definitely been one to brag about. Such a phenomenal and hardworking staff."
"We had the honor of creating this album with Bert and Eric Poncet from Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! There had been talks of doing a feature with Bert and after listening to all of the songs, we ended up deciding on 'Domestic Dispute.' Those guys are so great to work with. The studio quality and hospitality were more than exceptional."
Einen Vorgeschmack liefert das eben veröffentlichte Musikvideo zu "Second Chances":
