TESSERACT – neues Video zu „King“

Der atmosphärische Clip wurde von Kyle Kadow und Steven Cleavland in Wisconsin gedreht. Bassist Amos Williams dazu: „We have been very lucky to work with two cinematographers of such vision and quality as Kyle and Steven. We gave them free rein with the creation of the first story board. They chose to explore the theme of claustrophobia and how fear can control our lives — using a luminary figure as a beacon of hope and escape for the characters.“