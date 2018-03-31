KAMELOT veröffentlichen zweite Single aus "The Shadow Theory"

  • Home
Nach der ersten Single "RavenLight" gibt es nun mit "Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" einen zweiten Vorgeschmack auf die neue Platte zu bestaunen.

Der Track wartet außerdem mit einem Gastauftritt von ONCE HUMAN-Sängerin Lauren Hart auf. Thomas Youngblood zum Song: “In the future our memories and thoughts will be extracted and transferred to synthetic AI. Our carbon based bodies will no longer be needed and eventually discarded. On Phantom Divine we explore this vision of a world where we are replaced by AI. Welcome to The Phantom Divine!”

"The Shadow Theory" wird am 6. April via Napalm Records veröffentlicht.

 The Shadow Theory

Tracklist:

1. The Mission
2. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)
3. RavenLight
4. Amnesiac
5. Burns To Embrace
6. In Twilight Hours
7. Kevlar Skin
8. Static
9. MindFall Remedy
10. Stories Unheard
11. Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)
12. The Proud and The Broken
13. Ministrium (Shadow Key)

Die Bonus-CD des Digipacks wird folgende Songs umfassen:

  1. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire) (Instrumental version)
  2. RavenLight (Instrumental version)
  3. Amnesiac (Instrumental version)
  4. Burns To Embrace (Instrumental version)
  5. Kevlar Skin (Instrumental version)
  6. The Proud and The Broken (Instrumental version)
  7. The Last Day of Sunlight (bonus)

Die CD kann ab sofort in zahlreichen verschiedenen Versionen vorbestellt werden.

Selbstverständlich werden die Amerikaner dem Release auch eine World Tour folgen lassen:

North American Dates
/w Delain and Battlebeast
16.04.18 US - Louisville, KY / Mercury Ballroom 
17.04.18 US - Charlotte, NC / Fillmore Underground 
18.04.18 US - Silver Spring, MD / The Fillmore 
20.04.18 US - New York, NY / Irving Plaza 
21.04.18 US - Worcester, MA / New England Metal & Hardcore Festival 
22.04.18 US - Montréal, QC / CA Métropolis 
23.04.18 US - Toronto, ON / CA The Opera House 
25.04.18 US - Albany, NY / Upstate Concert Hall 
26.04.18 US - Pittsburgh, PA / Cargenie Concert Hall 
27.04.18 US - Chicago, IL / Concord Music Hall 
28.04.18 US - Minneapolis, MN / The Cabooze 
29.04.18 US - Des Moines, IA / Wooly's 
01.05.18 US - Denver, CO / Ogden Theatre 
02.05.18 US - Salt Lake City, UT / The Complex 
04.05.18 US - San José, CA / City National Civic 
05.05.18 US - Anaheim, CA / The Grove 
06.05.18 US - Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre 
08.05.18 US - Dallas, TX / House of Blues 
09.05.18 US - Houston, TX / House of Blues 
11.05.18 US - Atlanta, GA / Center Stage Theater 
12.05.18 US - Orlando, FL / House of Blues 
13.05.18 US - Fort Lauderdale, FL / Revolution Live
 
Festivals:
12 Jul 18 Vizovice, CZ Masters of Rock
08 Aug 18 Villena, ES Leyendas del Rock Festival 
10 Aug 18 Derbyshire, UK Bloodstock Open Air		  
 
The Shadow Tour
14.09.18 NL - Tilburg / 013 
15.09.18 FR - Paris / Elysee Montmartre 
16.09.18 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal 
20.09.18 SE - Gothenburg / Pustervik 
21.09.18 SE - Malmö / KB 
22.09.18 NO - Oslo / Sentrum Scene 
23.09.18 SE - Stockholm / Fryshuset Klubben 
25.09.18 FI - Helsinki / Nosturi 
26.09.18 FI - Tampere / Pakkahuone 
28.09.18 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle 
29.09.18 DE - Munich / Backstage 
30.09.18 CH - Pratteln / Z7 
02.10.18 DE - Mannheim / MS Connexion Complex 
07.10.18 FR - Lyon / CCO Villeurbanne 
09.10.18 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra 
12.10.18 UK – London / KOKO 
more dates to be announced!

Dabei wird die Band die Show am 14.09.2018 in Tilburg für eine spätere DVD-Veröffentlichung aufgezeichnet werden.

 

