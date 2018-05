DEVILDRIVER veröffentlichen Country Cover Album

Es wird auf den Namen "Outlaws n'Til The End" hören. Und schon der Name des Werkes lässt durchklingen, worum es bei diesen "neuen" Songs gehen wird: Neuimpretationen alter und bekannter Countryklassikern.

Neben Hank3 hat das Quintett aus Santa Barbara auch noch andere Gastauftritte organisieren können, so sind noch Ana Cristina Cash, Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD), Lee Ving(FEAR), Wednesday13, Burton C. Bell(FEAR FACTORY), and Brock Lindow(36 CRAZYFISTS) mit am Start.

DEVILDRIVER "Outlaws ‘Til The End" track listing:

1. "Country Heroes"

Written by Hank Williams III

Performed by Hank3 & Dez Fafara

2. "Whiskey River"

Written by Johnny Bush and Paul Stroud; recorded by Willie Nelson

Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara

3. "Outlaw Man"

Written by David Blue; recorded by the Eagles

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DEVILDRIVER

4. "Ghost Riders in the Sky"

Written by Stan Jones

Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara

5. "I'm the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)"

Written by Bobby Bobby Borchers, Wayne Kemp, Mack Vickery; recorded by Johnny Paycheck

Performed by Dez Fafara & DEVILDRIVER

6. "If Drinking Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will)"

Written by Harlan Sanders, Rick Beresford; recorded by George Jones

Performed by Wednesday13 & Dez Fafara

7. "The Man Comes Around"

Written by Johnny Cash

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

8. "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere"

Written by Dwight Yoakam

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DEVILDRIVER

9. "Copperhead Road"

Written by Steve Earle

Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara

10. "Dad's Gonna Kill Me"

Written by Richard Thompson

Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara

11. "A Country Boy Can Survive"

Written by Hank Williams Jr.

Performed by Dez Fafara & DEVILDRIVER

12. "The Ride"

Written by J.B. Detterline Jr., Gary Gentry; recorded by David Allan Coe

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara