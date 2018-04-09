  • Home
GAZPACHO – neues Video zu „Exit Suite"

Die hochgeschätzten Art-Rock Progressive Norweger GAZPACHO präsentieren einen weiteren Song „Exit Suite“ als Video – aus dem kommenden Album „Soyuz“, das am 18.05. via Kscope veröffentlicht wird.

GAZPACHOs Thomas Andersen erklärt die Entstehung des Songs: „Exit Suite is the cinematic sounding result of a night playing with matches in the studio. It is a song about the fear of dawn and the passing of the old day. The matches were supposed to be our short flickering lives in the dark universe and we ended up making a rhythm out of them and building a song on that rhythm.”

kscope news gazpacho 02

Lineup:

Jan Henrik Ohme (vocals)
Thomas Andersen (keyboards, programming)
Jon-Arne Vilbo (guitars)
Mikael Krømer (violin, mandolin)
Kristian Torp (bass)
Robert Risberget Johansen (drums & percussion)

www.gazpachoworld.com

