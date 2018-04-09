GAZPACHO – neues Video zu „Exit Suite"

GAZPACHOs Thomas Andersen erklärt die Entstehung des Songs: „Exit Suite is the cinematic sounding result of a night playing with matches in the studio. It is a song about the fear of dawn and the passing of the old day. The matches were supposed to be our short flickering lives in the dark universe and we ended up making a rhythm out of them and building a song on that rhythm.”

Lineup:

Jan Henrik Ohme (vocals)

Thomas Andersen (keyboards, programming)

Jon-Arne Vilbo (guitars)

Mikael Krømer (violin, mandolin)

Kristian Torp (bass)

Robert Risberget Johansen (drums & percussion)

www.gazpachoworld.com