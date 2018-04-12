ASPHAGOR: Erster Song vom neuen Album "The Cleansing"

Am 11. Mai wird das dritte Album der Tiroler Black Metaller ASPHAGOR "The Cleansing" veröffentlicht. Vorab gibt es jetzt erste Infos und den Song "(In The) Sea Of Empty Shells".
"The Cleansing" erscheint als Digipak und wird zehn Songs bei einer Spielzeit von gut einer Stunde enthalten. Das Album wurde von Patrick W. Engel (Temple Of Disharmony) produziert, gemischt und gemastert.
// tracklist //
- 01. The Delphic Throne
- 02. Sun Devourer
- 03. The Solipsist
- 04. (In The) Sea Of Empty Shells
- 05. 101815
- 06. Ardor
- 07. Circle Of Abaddon
- 08. Monodia (He, My Wall)
- 09. Aurora Nocturna
- 10. The Cleansing
// live //
30.04.2018 +Irdorath +Support @Wakuum, Graz
19.05.2018 +Ars Irae +Erl @Komma, Wörgl
08.06.2018 +Transilvania +Portae Obscuritas +Eridu @pmk, Innsbruck
14.07.2018 Sick Midsummer Festival
Kommentare (0)