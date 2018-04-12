  • Home
  • News
  • WITCH MOUNTAIN: Neues Album mit neuer Sängerin

WITCH MOUNTAIN: Neues Album mit neuer Sängerin


WITCH MOUNTAIN kehren von ihrer dreijährigen Pause zurück und haben ein aufgefrischtes Line Up und ein neues Album im Gepäck. Neu dabei sind Sängerin Kayla Dixon und Bassist Justin Brown, die Rob Wrong und Nate Carson unterstützen. Das selbstbetitelte Album "Witch Mountain" erscheint am 25. Mai. Nach dem letzten Album "Mobile Of Angels" hatte Sängerin Uta Plotkin ihren Ausstieg verkündet. Einen ersten Song gibt es vorab zu hören.

“We’ve always been a patient band,” sagt Gründungsmitglied und Schlagzeuger Nathan Carson. “Thanks to all the touring Rob Wrong and I have done with Justin and Kayla over the last three years, we were able to make this album as a full-fledged, road-tested, family unit. Over twenty years, Witch Mountain has never peaked. Each record and show is better than the last. It was a tiny scene when we started, and it’s incredibly saturated now. But we’ve always had our own unique twist on Northwestern Doom that sets us apart. Can’t wait to share the latest and greatest album with our fans.” Auf der Bandcamp-Seite von WITCH MOUNTAIN gibt es mit dem Song "Burn You Down" einen ersten Eindruck.


witchmountain.jpg


Das Release umfasst fünf Songs mit der bereits erwähnten neuen Sängerin Kayla Dixon, die große Schuhe zu füllen hatte als Uta Plotkin bekannt gab nach dem Album "Mobile Of Angels" einen anderen Weg einzuschlagen und die Band zu verlassen. Sorgen muss sich die Band aber keine machen, denn unter anderem NPR betitelte Dixons Fähigkeiten wie folgt: "Kayla Dixon is a rarity in doom-metal, a singer with soul, dynamism, drama, control and poise. There's proficiency in her voice, but she knows that the blues — especially heavy-metal blues — rolls like thunder and wanders like a diva dancing around. She's got a gift for righteously nailing the perfect note.”

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

Artikel dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Gewinnspiel

Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

RaR_Freak kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich würde mich wahnsinnig über das Zippo freuen, weil es das perfekte fehlende Teil in unserer seit Jahren bestehenden...
Meier kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Die Zippo Feuerzeuge sind wirklich super, und dieses würde sich super machen zu meinen anderen.
Kaeptn kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich war schon mehrfach beim RaR und kann dieses Jahr nicht dabei sein. Ein Andenken in Form eines Zippos an das diesjäh...
Sandra kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
... weil ich Zippos sammle und dieses gern in meiner Sammlung aufnehmen würde.
Gabriel kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Bin Feuer und Flamme für das Ding! Es gibt ja wohl nichts Romantischeres, als abends am Lagerfeuer zu sitzen. Aber wie,...