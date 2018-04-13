  • Home
  • THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN hören auf

THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN hören auf


Das Trio aus Topeka in Kansas hört auf. Das gab die Band jetzt auf ihrer Facebook-Seite bekannt.

 

Hier der Original Text:
" IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO ALL FANS: 
It is with a heavy heart that we announce to you that The Midnight Ghost Train is hanging it up and saying goodbye. Our personal family lives have become more important to us than being on the road. We feel content and successful in what we have built in the past ten years, our amazing dedicated fan base being our greatest achievement. We respect our fans and our music, so we’ve decided it is time to say goodbye.

We will be finishing our career as The Midnight Ghost Train with three final shows. So if you want to see us perform one last time giving you every piece of our soul that's left, here are your chances:
June 22-Topeka, KS @ J&Js Gallery 
June 23- Newport, KY @ SGHR 
With our final show being 
June 24- @ The Maryland Doom Festival

Maybe we will come back some day down the road, and storm back to the stage better than ever, but at this time that plan is not in place for the distant future. Right now we want to focus on our family lives, and continue on with our other dreams and aspirations.

Once again, thank you to all of our devoted fans for helping us achieve our dreams. Every one of you holds a special place in our hearts. We hope that we have given you the same love that you have given us

