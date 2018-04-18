  • Home
  LP-Reissues von KING DIAMOND

LP-Reissues von KING DIAMOND


Am 18. Mai wird KING DIAMOND LP Re-Issues seiner klassischen Alben 'Abigail', 'Fatal Portrait' und 'Them' via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Diese werden zunächst nur als klassische 180g Picture Discs erhältlich sein.

 

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King

Nachstehend die Tracklisten zu den Picture Discs, weitere KING DIAMOND Re-issues folgen in Kürze, bleibt dran!

'Abigail' track-listing:
SIDE A
1. Funeral
2. Arrival
3. A Mansion in Darkness
4. The Family Ghost
5. The 7th Day of July 1777
SIDE B
6. Omens
7. The Possession
8. Abigail
9. Black Horsemen

'Fatal Portrait' track-listing:
SIDE A
1. The Candle
2. The Jonah
3. The Portrait
4. Dressed in White
SIDE B
5. Charon
6. Lurking in the Dark
7. Halloween
8. Voices from the Past
9. Haunted

'Them' track-listing:
SIDE A
1. Out from the Asylum
2. Welcome Home
3. The Invisible Guests
4. Tea
5. Mother's Getting Weaker
SIDE B
6. Bye, Bye, Missy
7. A Broken Spell
8. The Accusation Chair
9. Them
10. Twilight Symphony
11. Coming Home

Alle Artikel zu:

