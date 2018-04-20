WIEGEDOOD - Neues Video

Die holländische Blackmetal Truppe hat jetzt eine neues Video zu dem Song "Parool" veröffentlicht.

Kommende Livetermine:

22-04-2018 Roadburn Festival Tilburg Netherlands

05-05-2018 Direct Underground Fest Sydney Australia

06-05-2018 Direct Underground Fest Melbourne Australia

08-05-2018 Club Tavern Christchurch New Zealand

09-05-2018 Valhalla Wellington New Zealand

10-05-2018 Whammy Auckland New Zealand

16-05-2018 Vera Groningen Netherlands

17-05-2018 Doomstad @ Ekko Utrecht Netherlands

18-05-2018 Dynamo Eindhoven Netherlands

19-05-2018 The Asylum Birmingham United Kingdom

20-05-2018 The Louisiana Bristol United Kingdom

21-05-2018 Brudenell Social Club Leeds United Kingdom

22-05-2018 The Black Heart London United Kingdom

24-05-2018 De Kreun 'DDHHGIII' Album release Kortrijk Belgium

25-05-2018 La Lune Des Pirates Amiens France

26-05-2018 Le Ferrailleur Nantes France

27-05-2018 Outch! Festival Langres France

28-05-2018 Pointe Ephemere Paris France

30-05-2018 Feierwerk München Germany

01-06-2018 Ligera Milan Italy

02-06-2018 Freakout Club Bologna Italy

03-06-2018 Arena Vienna Austria

04-06-2018 Fuga Bratislava Slovakia

05-06-2018 Durer Kert Budapest Hungary

06-06-2018 Beatpol Dresden Germany

07-06-2018 Cassiopeia Berlin Germany

08-06-2018 Uebel & Gefaehrlich Hamburg Germany

09-06-2018 KB18 Copenhagen Denmark

10-06-2018 Skjul Fyra Sex Gothenburg Sweden

11-06-2018 Bla Oslo Norway

12-06-2018 1000Fryd Aalborg Denmark

13-06-2018 Alte Meierei Kiel Germany

14-06-2018 Oetinger Villa Darmstadt Germany

15-06-2018 Juha West Stuttgart Germany

16-06-2018 MTC Koln Germany

17-06-2018 Strasbourg France

29-06-2018 Kawati Studios Summer Gloom Antwerp Belgium

26-07-2018 MetalDays Tolmin Slovenia

03-08-2018 Roadkill Festival Waarschot Belgium

08/11-08-2018 Brutal Assault Josefov Czech Republic

18-08-2018 Metal Mean Festival Mean Belgium

01-12-2018 Winter Assault Brighton United Kingdom