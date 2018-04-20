WIEGEDOOD - Neues Video

In wenigen Tagen erscheint das neue Werk "De Doden Hebben Het Goed III" von WIEGEDOOD.

 

Die holländische Blackmetal Truppe hat jetzt eine neues Video zu dem Song "Parool" veröffentlicht. 

Kommende Livetermine:
22-04-2018 Roadburn Festival Tilburg Netherlands
05-05-2018 Direct Underground Fest Sydney Australia
06-05-2018 Direct Underground Fest Melbourne Australia
08-05-2018 Club Tavern Christchurch New Zealand
09-05-2018 Valhalla Wellington New Zealand
10-05-2018 Whammy Auckland New Zealand 
16-05-2018 Vera Groningen Netherlands
17-05-2018 Doomstad @ Ekko Utrecht Netherlands
18-05-2018 Dynamo Eindhoven Netherlands
19-05-2018 The Asylum Birmingham United Kingdom 
20-05-2018 The Louisiana Bristol United Kingdom
21-05-2018 Brudenell Social Club Leeds United Kingdom
22-05-2018 The Black Heart London United Kingdom
24-05-2018 De Kreun 'DDHHGIII' Album release Kortrijk Belgium 
25-05-2018 La Lune Des Pirates Amiens France
26-05-2018 Le Ferrailleur Nantes France
27-05-2018 Outch! Festival Langres France
28-05-2018 Pointe Ephemere Paris France
30-05-2018 Feierwerk München Germany
01-06-2018 Ligera Milan Italy
02-06-2018 Freakout Club Bologna Italy
03-06-2018 Arena Vienna Austria
04-06-2018 Fuga Bratislava Slovakia
05-06-2018 Durer Kert Budapest Hungary
06-06-2018 Beatpol Dresden Germany
07-06-2018 Cassiopeia Berlin Germany
08-06-2018 Uebel & Gefaehrlich Hamburg Germany
09-06-2018 KB18 Copenhagen Denmark
10-06-2018 Skjul Fyra Sex Gothenburg Sweden
11-06-2018 Bla Oslo Norway
12-06-2018 1000Fryd Aalborg Denmark
13-06-2018 Alte Meierei Kiel Germany
14-06-2018 Oetinger Villa Darmstadt Germany
15-06-2018 Juha West Stuttgart Germany
16-06-2018 MTC Koln Germany
17-06-2018 Strasbourg France
29-06-2018 Kawati Studios Summer Gloom Antwerp Belgium
26-07-2018 MetalDays Tolmin Slovenia
03-08-2018 Roadkill Festival Waarschot Belgium
08/11-08-2018 Brutal Assault Josefov Czech Republic
18-08-2018 Metal Mean Festival Mean Belgium
01-12-2018 Winter Assault Brighton United Kingdom

 

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Gewinnspiel

Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

RaR_Freak kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich würde mich wahnsinnig über das Zippo freuen, weil es das perfekte fehlende Teil in unserer seit Jahren bestehenden...
Meier kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Die Zippo Feuerzeuge sind wirklich super, und dieses würde sich super machen zu meinen anderen.
Kaeptn kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich war schon mehrfach beim RaR und kann dieses Jahr nicht dabei sein. Ein Andenken in Form eines Zippos an das diesjäh...
Sandra kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
... weil ich Zippos sammle und dieses gern in meiner Sammlung aufnehmen würde.
Gabriel kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Bin Feuer und Flamme für das Ding! Es gibt ja wohl nichts Romantischeres, als abends am Lagerfeuer zu sitzen. Aber wie,...