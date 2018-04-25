  • Home
  • ORANGE GOBLIN veröffentlichen neues Album "The Wolf Bites Back" am 15. Juni

ORANGE GOBLIN veröffentlichen neues Album "The Wolf Bites Back" am 15. Juni


Die britischen Hard / Stoner Rocker Orange Goblin melden sich zurück: 21 Jahre nach dem Debüt-Album "Frequencies From Planet Ten" und vier Jahre nach dem letzten Album "Back From The Abyss" veröffentlicht das Quartett mit "The Wolf Bites Back" sein neuntes Studioalbum. Die Platte erscheint am 15. Juni diesen Jahres bei Candlelight Records.

“It is still definitely a distinct ORANGE GOBLIN album,” kündigt Frontmann Ben Ward an, “but we have incorporated a lot more variation on this record and there are hints of Can, Captain Beyond, Wishbone Ash and The Stooges nestling amongst the obvious Sabbath and Motorhead influences. Lyrically, I have explored everything from alien serial killers to zombie biker gangs, Buddhist warriors through to descendants of the Salem witches!”

Produziert wurde "The Wolf Bites Back" von Jaime Gomez Arellano (GHOST, GRAVE PLEASURES, PARADISE LOST, CATHEDRAL) und als besonderes Schmankerl hat Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Gitarrist Phil Campbell bei zwei Songs mitgewirkt.

