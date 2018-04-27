Erstes Video von THE LILLINGTONS online

Die Fat Wreck-Band THE LILLINGTONS haben ihr allererstes Musikvido überhaupt gedreht. Seht euch den Clip zu "Insect Nightmare" an.
Die Fat Wreck-Band THE LILLINGTONS haben ihr allererstes Musikvido überhaupt gedreht. Seht euch den Clip zu "Insect Nightmare" an.
***
Wenn Du Metal, Rock, Hardcore oder Alternative hörst und Szene-Polizisten für das Letzte hältst, was Musik braucht, dann bist Du hier zu Hause.
BurnYourEars Webzine
BurnYourEars WebzineMetal * Rock * Alternative * Hardcore
Kommentare (0)