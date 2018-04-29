  • Home
Single, Album & Tour: THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA landen Rundumschlag


Nur ein Jahr nach dem Überraschungshit "Amber Galactic" steht die schwedische Progressive-Rock-Supergroup am Beginn eines neuen Releasezyklus'.

Los ging es mit "This Time", der ersten Singleauskopplung des neuen Albums, deren Musikvideo vor einigen Tagen hochgeladen wurde.

Die Band kommentierte: "Recording the video for our first single ”This Time”, was like combining different dimensions in a space cocktail. Numerous times during the video shoot, band members had to call the tax authorities, to confirm their names in the register, to make sure they had not lost all contact with reality. The result is surely mesmerizing and will take you on a journey that will be hard to digest. This is also our first video featuring the ”The Airline Annas”, our beautiful and super talented back up singers. They certainly made this video sparkle. The song itself, is the album opener and might not be representative for the whole album - no song really is, but we just like it that way. We make albums and each and every song leads it‘s own little life and together they form a celebratory album with class, hooks and a bass that could walk a million miles without stopping for a drink. This trailblazer of a song used to be just ours, now it‘s yours too. Enjoy!”  

Das dazugehörige Album "Sometimes The World Ain't Enough" wird unterdessen am 29. Juni via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht werden und wurde von der Band selbst produziert. Die Aufnahmen fanden im Handsome Hard Music / Larsson Music Studio sowie im Nordic Sound Lab in Sakra, Schweden statt. Den Mix übernahm Gitarrist Sebastian Forslund, während Thomas Johansson für das Mastering verantwortlich zeichnete. Vorbestellen könnt ihr die Scheibe HIER.

Das Album wird wie gewohnt in zwei verschiedenen Versionen erscheinen, deren Cover und Tracklist sich dezent unterscheiden. Hier ein Überblick:

Tracklist

01. This Time
02. Turn To Miami
03. Paralyzed
04. Sometimes The World Ain't Enough
05. Moments Of Thunder
06. Speedwagon
07. Lovers In The Rain
08. Can't Be That Bad
09. Pretty Thing Closing In
10. Barcelona
11. Winged And Serpentine
12. The Last Of The Independent Romantics 
Limited edition digipack CD & Vinyl bonus track
13. Marjorie
Japanese Bonus Track
14. Pacific Priestess

Regular Edition:

NFO Main

Limited Edition:

NFO Limited

Ab November werden die Schweden ihr neues Werk dann endlich auch auf Tour vorstellen, wobei sich mit BLACK MIRRORS auch schon tatkräftiger Support gefunden hat.

NFO Tour

01.11. SE Malmö KB*
02.11. DE Weissenhäuser Strand METAL HAMMER PARADISE*
03.11. SE Skövde Skövde in Rock*
08.11. SE Stockholm Kägelbanan*
10.11. SE Göteborg Sticky Fingers*
11.11. NO Oslo John Dee*
15.11. FI  Turku Gong*
16.11. FI Helsinki On The Rocks*
23.11. DE Cologne Luxor
24.11. DE Osnabrück Rosenhof
25.11. NL Zoetermeer Boerderij
26.11. NL Arnhem Willemeen
27.11. BE Vosselaar Biebob
28.11. FR Nantes Le Ferrailleur
30.11. UK London Underworld
01.12. FR Paris Petit Bain
02.12. FR Toulouse Le Rex
03.12. ES Madrid Caracol
04.12. ES Barcelona Bóveda
05.12. FR Lýon Warmaudio
06.12. IT Milano Legend Club
08.12. CH Zurich Dynamo
09.12. DE Mannheim MS Connection
10.12. AT Salzburg Rockhouse
11.12. HU Budapest A38
12.12. AT Vienna Szene
13.12. AT Graz Dom im Berg
14.12. DE Munich Backstage
15.12. CZ Prague Nova Chmelnice
16.12. DE Nürnberg Hirsch
17.12. DE Saarbrücken Garage
18.12. DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
19.12. DE Berlin Bi Nuu
20.12. DE Jena F-Haus
21.12. DE Dresden Eventwerk Studio
22.12. DE Bochum Matrix
* = ohne BLACK MIRRORS

