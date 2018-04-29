KOBRA AND THE LOTUS covern "The Chain"

Pünktlich zum Release des neuen Albums "Prevail II" überrascht die Band mit einem neuen Musikvideo.
Im Video covern die Kanadier den FLEETWOOD MAC-Klassiker "The Chain". Viel Spaß damit:
"We couldn't be more stoked to release the final closer to our "Prevail" album series!! We've chosen a classic, recorded in 1976, and we hope to connect and carry the magic forward from that musical era.Here it is, "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac, in full Kobra and the Lotus spirit. Can you recognize it?", sagte Kobra über das Video und den Song.
Kommentare (0)