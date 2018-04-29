  • Home
  • News
  • KOBRA AND THE LOTUS covern "The Chain"

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS covern "The Chain"


Pünktlich zum Release des neuen Albums "Prevail II" überrascht die Band mit einem neuen Musikvideo.

Im Video covern die Kanadier den FLEETWOOD MAC-Klassiker "The Chain". Viel Spaß damit:

"We couldn't be more stoked to release the final closer to our "Prevail" album series!! We've chosen a classic, recorded in 1976, and we hope to connect and carry the magic forward from that musical era.Here it is, "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac, in full Kobra and the Lotus spirit. Can you recognize it?", sagte Kobra über das Video und den Song.

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Aktuelle Berichte dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Gewinnspiel

Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

RaR_Freak kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich würde mich wahnsinnig über das Zippo freuen, weil es das perfekte fehlende Teil in unserer seit Jahren bestehenden...
Meier kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Die Zippo Feuerzeuge sind wirklich super, und dieses würde sich super machen zu meinen anderen.
Kaeptn kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich war schon mehrfach beim RaR und kann dieses Jahr nicht dabei sein. Ein Andenken in Form eines Zippos an das diesjäh...
Sandra kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
... weil ich Zippos sammle und dieses gern in meiner Sammlung aufnehmen würde.
Gabriel kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Bin Feuer und Flamme für das Ding! Es gibt ja wohl nichts Romantischeres, als abends am Lagerfeuer zu sitzen. Aber wie,...