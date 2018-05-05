CANNIBAL CORPSE veröffentlichen Vinyl Re-Issues und Limited Editions

Am 1. Juni werden CANNIBAL CORPSE exklusive und teilweise limitierte Vinyle ihrer klassischen Alben 'Bloodthirst' und 'Gallery of Suicide' via Metal Blade Records auflegen. Nachstehend findet ihr eine Übersicht über sämtliche verfügbare Versionen, welche ihr ab sofort über Metal Blade Records, EMP oder EBAY vorbestellen könnt.
'Bloodthirst' LP Re-issue:
--180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
--opaque pale lilac marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
--viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--opaque red / white und purple splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)
--opaque skin pink/red marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
'Gallery of Suicide' LP re-issue:
--180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
--clear grey-brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
--opaque "dead gold" marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--transparent / red splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)
--ochre/clay-col marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies
