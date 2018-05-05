  • Home
  • News
  • CANNIBAL CORPSE veröffentlichen Vinyl Re-Issues und Limited Editions

CANNIBAL CORPSE veröffentlichen Vinyl Re-Issues und Limited Editions


Am 1. Juni werden CANNIBAL CORPSE exklusive und teilweise limitierte Vinyle ihrer klassischen Alben 'Bloodthirst' und 'Gallery of Suicide' via Metal Blade Records auflegen. Nachstehend findet ihr eine Übersicht über sämtliche verfügbare Versionen, welche ihr ab sofort über Metal Blade Records, EMP oder EBAY vorbestellen könnt.

'Bloodthirst' LP Re-issue:
--180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
--opaque pale lilac marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
--viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--opaque red / white und purple splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)
--opaque skin pink/red marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

'Gallery of Suicide' LP re-issue:
--180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
--clear grey-brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
--opaque "dead gold" marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--transparent / red splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)
--ochre/clay-col marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--red/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies

 

Alle Artikel zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Artikel dazu

Aktuelle Berichte dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Gewinnspiel

Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

RaR_Freak kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich würde mich wahnsinnig über das Zippo freuen, weil es das perfekte fehlende Teil in unserer seit Jahren bestehenden...
Meier kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Die Zippo Feuerzeuge sind wirklich super, und dieses würde sich super machen zu meinen anderen.
Kaeptn kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Ich war schon mehrfach beim RaR und kann dieses Jahr nicht dabei sein. Ein Andenken in Form eines Zippos an das diesjäh...
Sandra kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
... weil ich Zippos sammle und dieses gern in meiner Sammlung aufnehmen würde.
Gabriel kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt ein "Rock Am Ring" Feuerzeug von Zippo
Bin Feuer und Flamme für das Ding! Es gibt ja wohl nichts Romantischeres, als abends am Lagerfeuer zu sitzen. Aber wie,...