DEE SNIDER unterschreibt bei Napalm Records

Über das österreichische Label wird demnächst SNIDERs erstes Soloalbum "For The Love Of Metal" erscheinen. Die Veröffentlichung ist für den 27.06.2018 geplant.

Produziert wurde die Scheibe von Hatebreed-Sänger Jamey Jasta. Als Gäste mit an Bord sind Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind und Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) sowie Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).

Zum Plattenvertrag äußert sich DEE SNIDER folgendermaßen: "I am beyond excited to be working with one of the world’s leading labels for heavy music, it’s a perfect home for this album! I believe there’s something for every hard rock and metal fan on this record and I cannot wait to unleash it on the world July 27th!"