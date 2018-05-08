GOATWHORE supporten DYING FETUS auf der European Annihilation Summer 2018 Tour

Die amerikanischen Extreme Metaller GOATWHORE haben eine Europatour namens 'European Annihilation Summer 2018' im Vorprogramm von DYING FETUS bestätigt!
Mit an Bord sind an bestimmten Terminen außerdem CARNIFEX, TOXIC HOLOCAUST und VENOM PRISON. Hier könnt ihr euch die volle Dröhnung geben:
DYING FETUS
w/ Special Guests at selected shows:
Carnifex *
Toxic Holocaust #
Goatwhore =
Venom Prison ♦
06.08.18 Poland Warsaw @ Proxima #=
07.08.18 Germany Berlin @ Bi Nuu #=
12.08.18 Belgium Arlon @ L'Entrepôt *=
13.08.18 UK London @ Islington Academy *#=♦
14.08.18 UK Manchester @ Club Accademy *#=♦
15.08.18 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel *#=♦
16.08.18 France Pagney-derrière-Barine @ Chez Paulette *#=♦
18.08.18 France Paris @ Petit Bain =♦
20.08.18 France Montpellier @ Secret Place #=♦
21.08.18 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff #=♦
22.08.18 Italy Milano @ Spazio Naif #=♦
Kommentare (0)