MORBID ANGEL posten Video zu "Garden Of Disdain"

Mit "Garden Of Disdain" haben MORBID ANGEL ein neues Video veröffentlicht.
Der Song stammt vom aktuellen Output "Kingdoms Disdained".
Viel Spaß mit dem Clip:
