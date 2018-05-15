  • Home
JORDAN RUDESS unterzeichnet Plattenvertrag bei der Mascot Label Group

Keyboardvirtuose JORDAN RUDESS hat einen Plattenvertrag mit der Mascot Label Group unterzeichnet.

Neben seinem Engagement bei DREAM THEATER ist der Tastenzabuerer seit vielen Jahren auch solo aktiv - zuletzt 2015 mit der Veröffentlichung von "The Unforgotten Path".

Jordan Rudess (c) Elena Arzani
Jordan Rudess in seinem Element - Foto: (c) Elena Arzani

"With the Mascot Label Group I have found the perfect home for myself and my music,” so Rudess. "The Mascot Team are bright, dedicated, inspired and are clearly passionate about music and the industry. They create a climate of respect and support for the artist and I couldn’t be more excited about becoming a Mascot artist."

“Jordan is an incredible virtuoso performer and artist,” sagt Mascot Label Group-Inhaber Ed Van Zijl. "I have admired him for a long time and we go back years. He is an exceptional and forward thinking musician and I am very happy that he is putting his faith in us with his new solo album, which will be released on our Music Theories brand.”

