JORDAN RUDESS unterzeichnet Plattenvertrag bei der Mascot Label Group

Neben seinem Engagement bei DREAM THEATER ist der Tastenzabuerer seit vielen Jahren auch solo aktiv - zuletzt 2015 mit der Veröffentlichung von "The Unforgotten Path".



Jordan Rudess in seinem Element - Foto: (c) Elena Arzani

"With the Mascot Label Group I have found the perfect home for myself and my music,” so Rudess. "The Mascot Team are bright, dedicated, inspired and are clearly passionate about music and the industry. They create a climate of respect and support for the artist and I couldn’t be more excited about becoming a Mascot artist."

“Jordan is an incredible virtuoso performer and artist,” sagt Mascot Label Group-Inhaber Ed Van Zijl. "I have admired him for a long time and we go back years. He is an exceptional and forward thinking musician and I am very happy that he is putting his faith in us with his new solo album, which will be released on our Music Theories brand.”