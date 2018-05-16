KING DIAMOND - LP RE-Issues zu "Conspiracy", "The Dark Sides" und "The Eye" vorbestellbar

Neues vom König! Am 15. Juni veröffentlicht Metal Blade Records die klassischen KING DIAMOND Alben "Conspiracy", "The Dark Sides" und "The Eye" als LP Re-issues. Die Neuaflagen der dänischen Metal Legende, bekannt geworden durch seine Band MERCYFUL FATE, können ab sofort vorbestellt werden und sind zunächst nur als 180g Picture Discs erhältlich.
Tracklist "The Dark Sides"
SIDE A
1. Halloween
2. Them
3. No Presents for Christmas
SIDE B
4. Shrine
5. The Lake
6. Phone Call
Tracklist "Conspiracy"
SIDE A
1. At the Graves
2. Sleepless Nights
3. Lies
4. A Visit from the Dead
SIDE B
5. The Wedding Dream
6. "Amon" Belongs to "Them"
7. Something Weird
8. Victimized
9. Let It Be Done
10. Cremation
Tracklist "The Eye"
SIDE A
1. Eye of the Witch
2. The Trial (Chambre Ardente)
3. Burn
4. Two Little Girls
5. Into the Convent
SIDE B
6. Father Picard
7. Behind These Walls
8. The Meetings
9. Insanity
10. 1642 Imprisonment
11. The Curse
Kommentare (0)